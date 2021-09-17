Farm 13: Dynho Alves clarifies betrayal controversy and Raíssa Barbosa reacts: “Thank you!”

The newest participant of ‘A Fazenda 13’, Dynho Alves, who is also the husband of the singer and ex-A Fazenda, MC Mirella, generated repercussion this Thursday (16), after reaffirming that he already had an affair with Raíssa Barbosa while he was there. single.

However, the vice miss butt was accused by the funkeira of lying about the statement and having ‘gave on’ the committed singer. After Dynho confirmed that the romance with Raisa would have happened only while he was separated from Mirella, the ex-pea needled: “Thank you Dynho Alves for confirming again what the whole of Brazil already knows, and the other one can’t understand!” she wrote on your Twitter account.

Thank you Dynho Alves for confirming again what the whole of Brazil already knows, and the other one can’t understand! 🤦🏻‍♀️😂☺️ — Raissa Barbosa 🐇 (@raissabarbosar) September 16, 2021

Recently, in an interview with ‘Hugo Gloss’, singer Anitta commented on her fans among the new participants of ‘A Fazenda 13’, considering that her friend and funkista, Tati Quebra Barraco and her ex-affair, Gui Araújo, are present in the cast. .

“[Minha torcida] is for Tati Quebra Barraco. Like this? Wonderful, funk icon, everything icon. Tati Quebra Barraco for sure, I’ll even look at some things [sobre o reality]”, she said. READ MORE!

READ TOO: Fazenda 13: Bil Araújo recalls Karol Conká’s participation in BBB21: “He didn’t hold the character” Farm 13: Ex-peoa, Ana Paula Minerato, detonates Aline Mineiro: “False, cynical and profiteer”

Check out everything that happened in the world of famous:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sign up for BOMBOU!