Farm 2021:Dayane Mello shares cover with Nego do Borel

After Nego do Borel caressed Dayane Mello’s face while they slept in Baia last Wednesday, on the reality show “A Fazenda 13” (Record TV), it was the model’s turn to reciprocate the singer’s affection during today’s dawn.

In the image, Dayane Mello is shown sharing the blanket and with her hand very close to Nego do Borel’s. Another time, she caresses her face as they clasp their hands together.

2021 Farm: Dayane Mello shares cover with Nego do Borel Image: Playback/PlayPlus

The singer has already made it clear that he does not intend to have a relationship with anyone on the reality show. In a conversation with Tiago Piquilo, Nego do Borel said that he found it strange to approach Dayane Mello within the confinement. However, he said he will distance himself from the model because he understands that it is not safe to get involved with any participant.

I have to be careful because I can’t go wrong. I’d rather make mistakes with me, than make mistakes in a parade that is not for me to make mistakes, involving people. We sleep together and everything, but maximum respect. She’s good people, but I want her to be a friend, colleague, not that I wanted anything before, but we were just kidding, it’s going to a strange side. I came here focused and I have to observe the path.

Dayane Mello, in turn, exchanged a kiss with Aline Mineiro during a conversation with Nego do Borel. The fact that the scene was not cut by the production excited fans of the reality show. In another moment, the two exchanged make out and compliments…

Aline hugged the former “Big Brother” contestant from Italy and praised her for her charisma.

“You are a very good person. You have a beautiful glow!”, he declared.