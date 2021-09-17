Father sues school after teacher cuts daughter’s curls without asking

The father of a seven-year-old girl who had her curly hair cut by a teacher and a librarian without family permission is suing the school and employees for $1 million. The case took place in the state of Michigan, USA.

The child’s father, Jimmy Hoffmeyer, reported that in March the girl had her hair cut without permission by school staff. He believes the child suffered racial prejudice and that his daughter’s constitutional rights were violated and he took his daughter out of school.

An investigation concluded in July that, although the teacher violated school policy, she would not have acted out of racial prejudice. She was reprimanded but allowed to keep her job at Ganiard Elementary School in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

In April, Hoffmeyer told the Associated Press that his daughter Jurnee had come home from school one day with much of her hair on one side of her head cut off. A classmate reportedly used scissors to cut the girl’s long curly hair on a school bus, he said.

Two days later, Jurnee came home from school with her hair on the other side of her head cut off – although she was taken to a hairdresser who gave her an asymmetrical cut to make the different lengths less obvious.

Hoffmeyer said she believed another child cut her daughter’s hair, but the girl claimed she had been a teacher.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in western Michigan against the Mount Pleasant Public School and the two female employees involved. In addition to violating the child’s constitutional rights, the lawsuit also alleges racial discrimination, ethnic intimidation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and aggression.

The school “failed to properly train, monitor, direct, discipline and supervise its employees and knew or should have known that employees would engage in the reported behavior due to improper training, customs, procedures and policies and lack of discipline for employees”, says the process.

No formal response has yet been filed by the defendants and the school has not publicly commented on the case.