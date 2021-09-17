Father sues school after teacher cuts daughter’s hair

After his 7-year-old daughter’s hair was cut at school, Jimmy Hoffmeyer sued the institution and asked for $1 million in damages in the United States. He alleges that the girl had her constitutional rights violated, in addition to having suffered racial discrimination and ethnic intimidation.

The case took place in March, according to the Associated Press. At the time, the child returned from school with most of his hair cut on one side of his head. She said a classmate used scissors to make the cut while they were on the school bus.

Jimmy even took her to a hairdresser, who gave the girl a new hairstyle. However, two days later, the daughter arrived home again with her hair cut – this time, on the other side of her head. When questioned, the child revealed that his teacher was the one who made the new cut.

The child’s father told ABC that the girl had been crying and didn’t want to go back to school with her hair short.

On the first occasion, the school told Jimmy that it could not be responsible for the fact that another child cut their daughter’s hair, as the student stole the scissors from the teacher’s desk. “They said they would talk to the parents and take the appropriate actions”, he pointed out.

After the second episode, the school principal said that, at most, she would put a note in the teacher’s work history explaining what had happened. “She said she didn’t have the authority to do anything,” he lamented. “My daughter kept asking me what I could do to make it go away.”

The institution opened an investigation, which ended in July. The conclusion was that, despite having violated the school’s policy, the teacher did not act with racial prejudice.

Dissatisfied with the decision, Jimmy took the child out of school and filed the lawsuit. He accuses the institution of having violated the constitutional rights of creation and of having attacked it. Furthermore, it claims that there was ethnic intimidation and intentional infliction of emotional suffering.