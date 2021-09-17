Fátima Bernardes gets emotional live with Ana Maria Braga’s birthday surprise: ‘Don’t make me cry’; watch

It’s a fact that receiving affection from friends on your birthday is always great, but getting a live show on TV is even better! Kkk On the eve of her 59th birthday, this Thursday (16), Fátima Bernardes was honored by her channel colleague, Ana Maria Braga, during “Mais Você”.

As a surprise, the queen of mornings sent the journalist a bouquet of flowers and a personalized bottle of champagne, containing Fátima’s name, the year of her birth and, to top it off, a phrase frequently used by the brunette on social networks. “I wanted to anticipate my gift, because I see you post a photo and always write a sentence that I like a lot: ‘Every minute matters.’ So I decided to send you something there, to start and celebrate your day from midnight today, enjoying the first minute of your birthday”, announced ‘Namaria’.

Fatima couldn’t hold back her tears when she saw the affectionate gift and, also, when she heard the beautiful speech made by her colleague. “You are a person who makes a difference in people’s lives, in all of us, and it is a pleasure to see you fulfill your dream, your day-to-day work”, said Ana. “Don’t make me cry Ana, because I really am at the end of my astral hell”, Bernardes declared, very moved.

The blonde then continued with the compliments. “You celebrate life beautifully, bring great examples, make us look at things differently, draw attention to the people who really matter. It’s great to have you around”, concluded.

The commander of the ‘Encounter’, in turn, could not disguise her choked voice and made a sincere confession after the end of the tribute. “I’ll have to listen to everything you said later, because I was too nervous and didn’t pay attention to everything”, unburdened Fátima, who then thanked the affection and the gifts. “I’m your fan and admirer, so hearing that from you is awesome!”, declared. Just spy: