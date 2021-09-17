Fátima Bernardes wins audience presence on her birthday, declaration of love and many surprises | Meeting with Fatima Bernardes

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the audience of the Meeting has been withdrawn for security reasons. But this Friday, 17/9, Fátima Bernardes’ birthday, the presenter had a big surprise when she came across the audience in the studio.

“I’m shocked. Audience full of familiar faces. Loved it!”

And the morning of celebrations for the 59 years of Fatinha were not restricted to the presence of the public. There was music by Diogo Nogueira – with a cane and orthopedic boot, for having ruptured his Achilles tendon – and Marcos Veras in charge.

“Today the program will not be presented by you, but by me and other surprises”, pointed out the actor.

Amiga reveals how she learned that Fátima was in love with Túlio

One of the faces in the audience was Patricia, personal trainer and a friend of the presenter, who revealed how Fátima told her she was in love with Tullius Gadelha, with whom he has been dating for four years.

“She invited me to go on a ship trip. It was October 2017. Fátima told me that she thought she was in love, just because of the messages exchanged with Túlio. The trip gained a new mood,” revealed her friend.

Lenine and Túlio surprise Fátima Bernardes

Tulio, of course, surprised his beloved straight from Russia. While Lenine sang the couple’s song, “Only what interests me”, Túlio played the harmonica.

2 of 2 Tulio Gadelha surprises Fátima playing harmonica — Photo: Globo Tulio Gadelha surprises Fátima playing harmonica — Photo: Globo

“I was the first to congratulate you. You are very special, you have a keen eye and an ability to inspire. Best wishes for you and for all of us. I’m coming to celebrate together,” he said.

“It’s great to be beside those who interest us, who do us well. We have a playlist of our own”, added Fátima

The presenter also received an alarm clock with the phrase she uses: every minute matters.

“This is an exercise I’ve been doing. I’m an anxious person and because I’m anxious, I plan a lot. So, she decides to change and let me be surprised with what comes. I also had an illness, I think that influenced. Today I plan less, I want to enjoy it. every minute,” explained the birthday girl.

Fátima Bernardes cries with tribute from Ana Maria Braga

Memories of the 2002 World Cup Muse title

Andrew Curvello it was another who took charge of the program and gave the birthday girl another gift: a replica of the uniform that Fátima wore in the 2002 World Cup, in which she was elected the muse, and the credential used by her in the championship.

“I have so many good memories of this work. To accompany the team on the bus after the final was hard work, our team worked since the first game. And look at their hairy hair! Anyone who has short hair knows that after 40 days the hairs don’t have better way not to cut it”, she joked, who had another surprise: the presence of cafu in the studio, the captain of the pentachampionship.