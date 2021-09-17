Federal Police operation investigates fraud in Postalis, Correios pension fund | Federal District

The Federal Police launched, this Friday (17), an operation to investigate fraud against the Postalis Complementary Pension Institute, the Post Office employee pension fund. According to the investigation, the managers received a kind of “commission” in exchange for the indication of companies to manage the assets and act in the entity’s technical-legal advice.

The operation, named “Germanic friend“(see details below), served 19 search and seizure warrants in the Federal District, and in cities in Paraná and São Paulo. There were no arrests. THE TV Globo found that one of the addresses is the headquarters of the Post Office. O G1 awaits positioning by the public company.

In addition, the Federal District Court ordered the blocking of BRL 16,147,968.14 in assets of the investigated. The value corresponds to the estimate of the damage caused to the Social Security system, according to the PF.

Those involved can be held liable for the crimes of criminal organization, money laundering, financial institution mismanagement and passive and active corruption. If added together, the sentences can reach 42 years of imprisonment.

The PF’s investigations, in partnership with the Federal Public Ministry, show that four investment funds were created in Postalis and, subsequently, “several assets” received new prices, at a value other than zero, when they should have been revalued at zero value.

According to the investigators, the financial damages caused to the pension fund were admitted by the suspects, which, according to the operation, “impaired the aggravation of the entity’s already loss-making situation”, Postalis.

“The targets supported their actions in legal opinions prepared by people who had a direct interest in indicating the companies that would later be chosen as manager and manager of the resources of the Investment Funds in Non-Standard Credit Rights (FIDC NP)”, stated the PF , in note.

The name of the Operation alludes to the code name of one of the investigated, who, according to the PF, was called by the other members of the group as a “German friend”.

The Correios’ supplementary pension institute has recorded losses and has been the target of a series of investigations into investment fraud.

In April 2017, the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) identified loss of more than BRL 1 billion in investment funds that make up Postalis and, at the time, it determined the unavailability of assets for one year by former directors and former members of the Institute’s Investment Committee.

The damage was caused, according to the Court, by fraudulent, negligent investments that do not comply with the fund’s internal investment policy.

In the decision, the ministers decided that Correios should not be held responsible for the damages, but determined that the state-owned company should draw up, in 90 days, a plan with actions to improve the inspection of Postalis and the monitoring of the fund’s investment management.

What are pension funds?

Pension funds are an investment option aimed at supplementary pension to the worker. They are offered by companies to their workers, so that they contribute a part of the value and the rest is deducted from the worker.

Only employees of a sponsoring company and employees of the Union, States, Federal District and Municipalities, as well as associates or members of legal entities of a professional, class or sectorial nature, can be shareholders of pension funds.