Feirão Enel has discounts of up to 40% on debt renegotiations; know how to participate

This Saturday (9/18), there will be the first Feirão Enel (electricity generation and distribution company) in Rio de Janeiro. The initiative will offer options for installment payments and debt renegotiation. Throughout the day, the event will be open between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, at the São Gonçalo and Magé units. The distributor decided to hold this event in order to help people who have suffered the most from the economic impacts pandemic, with the loss or reduction of income.

The intention is to facilitate the situation of customers and enable the settlement of debt, especially with the arrival of the period of high temperatures in the state. Also because this generates an increase in energy consumption and, consequently, in the values ​​of energy bills.

Enel Fair in Rio de Janeiro

Feirão Enel will offer three trading options. The first is for accounts overdue for more than 180 days. In that case, consumers will be able to get a 40% discount and split the debt up to six times.

The second option is aimed at low-income customers, who will have the option of paying in up to 15 installments, with no charges on the delay. And the third is for Enel’s general customers, who will be able to get debt installments in up to 12 installments (down payment and 11 installments).

This modality, however, does not offer the option of discounting the debt amount.

About the initiative

Feirão Enel Distribuição Rio will feature five fairs for debt renegotiation and installment payments between September and October. So, there’s time to get organized and attend the other editions of the fair, which will be held in stores in Cabo Frio (25/09), Campos dos Goytacazes (02/10) and Niterói (23/10).

Before going to the event, the distributor informs that the service will be provided by appointment through the company’s website, in the store itself or through the contact center by calling 0800-280-0120.

But if it is really not feasible to attend the event in person, consumers can count on other options for contacting the company: