FIA cancels stage of World Kart in Brazil due to restrictions of Covid-19

The FIA ​​decided to cancel the Brazilian stage of the World Kart Championship, which was scheduled for December 2-5 in Birigüi, in the interior of São Paulo. The announcement was made this Friday morning (17) and has the justification of all the difficulties related to the new coronavirus pandemic and the mobility restrictions that hinder international travel around the world.

The event had already been changed of date: initially, it was scheduled for the last days of October and was moved to December just to wait for the situation to take on normality.

The factories and the championship teams did not want to come to Brazil. Tony Kart – the leader of the movement – ​​had Parolin, CRG, Exprit, Kosmic, OTK, Birel, Energy Corse, Lennox, RFM and OTK sign a letter at the end of July, to which the BIG PRIZE had access, informing of the decision not to participate in the stage in Birigüi. The reason, officially, was the pandemic and organizational difficulties.

Days later, FIA President Jean Todt and Kart Commission President Felipe Massa had reiterated that the stage would not be cancelled.

In a waiting period, the factories waited until last Wednesday, the 15th, for the closing of registration, in the certainty that the organization of the race would not be done without the help of the European promoters and that the minimum grid of 20 drivers for each of the divisions (OK and OK Jr) would not be hit. O GP I learned that the divisions reached the goal only with participants registered in Brazil.

The CBA and Speed ​​Park, organizers of the event, expected this Friday the release of the official list of participants, adding to the entries of foreign pilots – which were still unknown to the Brazilian entity. They ended up receiving, with surprise, the press release of the cancellation from the FIA.

“It is with great sadness that we have to cancel the stage of the World Championship in Birigüi. The global situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic makes the step impossible to take where we wanted to go, said Massa.

“I would like to personally thank the local Speed ​​Park organizer and the CBA team for their commitment and hard work so far and we look forward to working together with them to develop FIA Karting in Brazil,” he concluded.

The entity informs that the event, which would serve as the decision of the World Championship, will be replaced and taken back to the original date: 29-31 October. Although the location has not yet been defined, the FIA ​​said it will be at a karting track in Spain.

The São Paulo F1 GP, which is an FIA event, is still scheduled in Brazil for November 12-14 at Interlagos – three weeks, therefore, before the scheduled date for the canceled kart stage. The country continues with restrictions for those coming from the United Kingdom, imposing a 14-day quarantine.

