FIFA publishes ranking of men’s teams with Brazil in 2nd position; check out Top-10 – Play

The last rounds of Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup stirred up the FIFA ranking, which had an update released this Thursday (16). Current world champion, France left the Top-3, giving way to England. Belgium follows in first place, while the Brazil kept second place.

The gap that separates the top two on the list fell after the FIFA Date. In the last ranking, Brazilians were 24.6 points behind the Belgians. Now that disadvantage has dropped to 20.6. This happened even with Belgium winning all the commitments – against Estonia, the Czech Republic and Belarus in the European Qualifiers.

Brazil only had two results counted (wins over Chile and Peru) because the derby against Argentina was interrupted by determination of Anvisa and the future still depends on a FIFA decision. The main novelty is in 3rd place. England took advantage of France’s stumbling blocks (draws with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Ukraine) to take the place of world champions.

Change in ranking

The ranking has existed since 1992 and is used, among other things, to define the heads of the World Cup groups. It underwent a format transformation in 2018, after the World Cup in Russia, when it adopted a scoring system similar to that of chess rankings.

Check out the top-10 in the FIFA selection ranking:

Belgium – 1,832.33 points Brazil – 1,811.73 spots England – 1,755.44 points France – 1,754.31 points Italy – 1,735.73 points Argentina – 1,725.31 points Portugal – 1,674.90 points Spain – 1,673.68 points Mexico – 1,666.19 points Denmark – 1,658.49 points