Find out details of the backstage fight that took Patrick Dempsey from Grey’s Anatomy · TV News

Patrick Dempsey left the Grey’s Anatomy cast six years ago, but his departure is still much discussed and lamented by fans. A behind-the-scenes book on the medical drama pointed out that fights between the star and creator Shonda Rhimes — as well as “diva” behavior on set — were the main reason he said goodbye to the attraction.

Entitled How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, the book was written by Lynette Rice, seasoned American entertainment and account journalist with several interviews with people involved in the production of the series on the ABC network. There are testimonials from actors, executive producers and even Dempsey.

According to reports heard by Rice, the star was one of the most adored by the team during the first years of the series. At the time, Dempsey, who played the heartthrob Derek Sheperd, had the most recognizable face among all of the cast and shared the lead with Ellen Pompeo — she lives Meredith Gray to this day.

In a chat with the author, producer Tony Phelan, who worked for ten years on the medical drama, said that Dempsey was treated as the main face of the series.

Normally, when editing a scene, you start filming Derek’s face, cut to Meredith to see the reaction, and then go back to him. I noticed we weren’t even cutting for Meredith. I asked the reason and Shonda [Rhimes] said, ‘Because the woman in Iowa who watches the show wants to believe that Patrick is talking to her. If you switch to Meredith, it ends the illusion.’

Over the years, Dempsey became more and more famous and began to participate in film productions. According to some producers, his aggressive behavior while working on set worsened and conflicts with other castmates became constant.

DISCLOSURE/ABC

Dempsey returned to the series in season 17

In season 11, which would be his last as a regular member of the cast, the atmosphere between Dempsey and Shonda was no longer the best. The actor started to be late for the recordings and cause the revolt of other actors. The narrative solution was to send Derek to Washington, excluding him from six episodes that year.

“It was the first year I haven’t been in every episode. I’ve been in every episode since the pilot, it was almost 250. It was a great marathon,” replied the actor about his temporary absence.

As the mood escalated further, James D. Parriot, an executive producer who worked on the first few seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, was called back by Shonda Rhimes to help her deal with the situation. Dissatisfied, Dempsey had already reported his intention to leave the attraction, even though he had a contract for another year.

“Shonda needed someone to come in as a kind of showrunner for 14 episodes. He was kind of terrifying the set. Some cast members had been through post-traumatic stress with him. He had such control of the set that he knew he could stop the set. production and scaring people. I think he was tired of the show. He didn’t like the inconvenience of coming to work every day. He and Shonda were fighting a lot,” Parriot said.

Jeannine Renshaw, producer of the series between 2011 and 2014, explained that the last straw for Shonda was when she witnessed some of Dempsey’s toxic attitudes on set. Without going into details, the creator of the medical drama decided to accept the star’s departure.

There were many complaints. I think Shonda finally witnessed a situation and it was the final straw. She told the network: ‘If he doesn’t leave, I will.’ Nobody wanted him to leave, Patrick was the show. Him and Ellen. Patrick is a sweetheart. This thing messes with your head.

For Parriot, the split between Dempsey and Shonda would happen sooner or later. With the actor absent from part of season 11, the writers created three possible solutions for the character: Derek would stay in Washington and Ellen Pompeo would no longer need to work with his colleague, or the heartthrob would return to Seattle and an idea would come up with time. The last, the most tragic, ended up being chosen: the fan favorite character would die.

“We didn’t know if he would be able to negotiate a way out of this. Ultimately, it was decided that just bringing him back would be too difficult for the other actors. The studio said it would be more work than it was worth. [manter Dempsey] and decided to move forward”, he justified.

About his departure from Grey’s Anatomy, the actor said he took the news naturally. According to him, it was time to leave Derek Sheperd behind. The hardest point, however, was refusing the high salary he would receive for another year on the contract and facing the possibility of never having the same success as he had in the series.

“It was hard to say no to that kind of money. How do you say no to that? It’s remarkable to be an active actor and, on top of that, to be on a visibility show. the world and playing a character who is loved. It’s very intoxicating. It was a lot to process, because you never know if you’re going to work again and have the same success,” he concluded.

Six years after his departure, Dempsey returned to play Derek Sheperd in a series of cameos in Season 17. He starred in flashbacks alongside Ellen Pompeo and was one of the highlights of the last year.

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest running medical drama in American TV history and premieres its 18th season on September 30th. In Brazil, it is available in the Netflix, Prime Video and Star+ catalogs.