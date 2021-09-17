Fiocruz study shows a decrease in the effectiveness of the vaccine in each age group – 09/16/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

A new study by scientists at Fiocruz shows the influence of age on the effectiveness of the main vaccines used in Brazil. And it reveals the levels of protection that each of them provides, especially for the population over 80 years old.

According to the work, protection is extremely high among younger people — in the case of Coronavac, it is 81.5% for deaths after the second dose among those aged between 20 and 39; in AstraZeneca, 97.9%.

The study looked at Pfizer’s effectiveness only after the first dose, as it was done between January and July — and the second dose of this vaccine had not yet been widely applied. The initial injection alone, however, has already achieved 86.1% effectiveness in preventing deaths among those aged between 20 and 39 years.

The high level of protection of vaccines against deaths remains in the range of 40 to 59 years. Things change when age advances.

Among those aged between 60 and 79, the effectiveness of Coronavac was 71.2% after the second dose. AstraZeneca’s, 89.5%.

Over the age of 80, Coronavac’s effectiveness dropped to 45%, and AstraZeneca’s to 84.6%.

“The study shows that vaccines are highly effective in various age groups, but it is significantly reduced for those over 80, especially in the case of Coronavac, which raises concern about the care we should take for this age group,” says Daniel Villela, from Fiocruz.

The Butantan Institute claims that it also submitted the study to scientists from China’s Sinovac, which developed the vaccine. They considered that the description of the work methodology is limited, which does not allow us to know the statistical standards adopted by it.

The institution also claims that it is not correct to compare vaccines. And that their application period makes all the difference when analyzing the response to the immunizing agent.

In the case of Coronavac, the interval between the first and second doses is one month, and the elderly have completed the immunization longer than those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, whose interval between doses is three months.

That would make all the difference as studies show that, over time, the body’s response to the vaccine may decline, especially among older people.

