Fitness+: find out all about the Apple exercise platform coming to Brazil – Link

Within streaming, activities range from walking with podcasts by personalities such as Camila Cabello, to a series of exclusive playlists for training

The star of Apple’s event this Tuesday, 14, was certainly the new iPhone 13, 2021 generation of the brand’s cell phone. But other news were also presented, and one of them will soon arrive here: Fitness+, Apple’s exercise subscription service, will expand to 21 countries, including Brazil.

A year after its launch, Fitness+ included the country in the list of the service that offers video and audio for various types of activities related to health and well-being — everything is accessed exclusively via Apple devices, such as the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. The service will arrive in Brazil by the end of 2021, according to Apple informed the state.

Within the platform, activities range from walks with podcasts by personalities such as Camila Cabello, to a series of exclusive playlists for training, with the direct participation of singers from around the world (Billie Eilish, Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez are some of them). The service also includes, of course, exercises that simulate a gym session, with dancing, weight training, aerobics and stretching. Altogether, there are 11 activities included in the app and an exclusive meditation session.

One of the new features presented at the event is the integration of the Apple Watch Series 7 screen with the application, projecting the same watch exercise view on Apple TV, iPhone or iPad. The intention is to unite all devices for the benefit of the training experience, according to Apple.

For now, however, the service will not have local content. Classes and activities will be imported from the American version, with subtitles in Portuguese, French, Spanish, German and Italian. According to Apple informed the state, the decision to keep only the subtitles was to make the content as “authentic” as possible — a dubbing, according to the company, could make users feel awkward. The company says it preferred to import content because it considered this would be the fastest way to expand the service — according to Apple, the restrictions imposed by covid-19 prevented the necessary displacements to create local programming.

See below what to expect from the service:

Academy

In the Fitness+ package, 11 training modalities are offered: HIIT, Pilates, walking, yoga, strength, running, rowing, dancing, cycling, core and recovery with mindfulness. According to Apple, in the new version of the app, there will be at least 25 new workouts every week in streaming.

Still, the intensities of the activities can be varied from basic to advanced levels, as well as the customization of other elements such as music, tempo and coach. All the adjustment of the modalities is made by the filter of each session, which can last from 5 to 45 minutes.

Meditation

Apple also wanted to include a tab specifically for meditation, with guided sessions and immersion programs to practice the activity. In the novelty, the filters also work to determine time, meditation style, music and rhythm, in addition to being watched or just listened to by the Apple Watch itself. Some of the themes available are calm, gratitude and kindness, always under the command of one of the platform instructors.

podcast

Called “Time to Walk”, the feature is a series of podcasts that bring in personalities to tell stories while taking a “walk”. The idea is that listeners can walk together with the celebrity. Divided into episodes of 25 to 40 minutes, the series has been available on Fitness+ since January this year and features athletes, singers, actors and other celebrities sharing music, experiences and living a fitness life.

For the new version of the app, the company is working on a second season of the feature, with episodes that will be released gradually in the app. So far, the participation of singers Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, actresses Reba McEntire and Gabrielle Union, activist Tarana Burke and Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Carmelo Anthony are confirmed.

The downside of the service is that it is all in English. To state, Apple says it plans to include relevant names from different countries, telling their stories in local languages.

famous playlist

Another celebrity appearance can be seen inside Fitness+ soon: Artists will transform into DJs to produce specific playlists for physical activities. Called “Featured Artist”, the tool is a tab with lists of bands and singers that dictate the rhythm of the exercises in that session.

On the tab you can see, for example, the playlist “HIIT with Calvin Harris”, which brings songs by the artist for a high-intensity cardio session. For strength training, the user can choose to listen to a playlist created only with songs by Jennifer Lopez or Keith Urban. The company’s intention is also to increase the list of episodes of these trainings with more artists and has already confirmed trainings to the sound of Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish and Imagine Dragons for the app update.

When do you arrive in Brazil?

The service is expected to reach the country by December 2021, through the App Store, Apple’s application store. The company’s website already provides information about the plan and a pre-registration for those interested in the service.

How to sign?

The feature can be subscribed to by Apple One users or separately and will be free for three months for anyone purchasing an Apple Watch (everyone from the Series 3 version will have streaming support) — smart watch is required to access the app .

How much?

Although the company does not confirm the price in the country, there are indications that it will cost R$16.90 a month, with no loyalty period — the information does not appear on the subscription button yet, but it is already possible to see the value on the service’s page.

What devices do I need to have?

According to Apple, to access the service it is mandatory to have an Apple Watch, which will be the user’s training record center. All models from Series 3 (still on sale in Brazil) with watchOS 7.3 or higher support the application, which is integrated into the watch system via the iPhone.

To follow the videos, users can opt for the iPhone, which supports the 6S model onwards and iOS 14.3 or later operating system. For iPad, Apple has specified that devices with iPadOS 14.3 or later are supported. For Apple TV, you must have at least tvOS version 14.3.

However, to have the most current version of Fitness+ — with Apple Watch screen mirroring — you must have the updates released this year by the company, ie: watchOS 8, iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with tvOS 15.