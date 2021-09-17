Flamengo and Atlético-MG compete for titles and R$225 million in prizes by the end of 2021; value can still grow

Owners of two of the most valuable squads in Brazilian football, Flamengo and Atlético-MG continue in the fight for the main titles of the season. Classifieds for the semifinals in the Libertadores Conmebol and on Brazil’s Cup and members of the G4 in the Brazilian championship, clubs are strong candidates for the real prizes.

If one of the teams achieves the feat of winning the three competitions, it can raise an amount that approaches R$ 225 million.

The team that lifts the 2021 Brasileirão cup will put in no less than R$33 million in their pockets. Even high, the value is still substantially lower than those paid to clubs that win the other two competitions in question.

Considering the amounts already paid at each stage pass and field command, the champions of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores will receive the heaviest jackpots: R$ 73 million for the winner of the biggest Brazilian knockout, and US$ 22.55 million (about R$ 118.5 million) to whoever becomes the ‘owner’ of America.

The longest way is to Brasileirão. Atlético-MG is the leader, with 42 points. Flamengo is in third place with 34, but with two games in hand and a direct confrontation between them in the return. The second place is precisely the palm trees, who will be Galo’s opponent in the Libertadores semifinal, the competition in which he is the current champion.

Flamengo, on the other hand, will face the Barcelona-EQU in the semifinal of the South American tournament.

When it comes to the Copa do Brasil, Rubro-Negro will compete for a place in the grand final against Athletic-PR, in a confrontation that has already happened in the last two editions of the competition. Atlético-MG faces the strength, which is also 4th in the Brasileirão.

Hefty can get bigger

Only Flamengo and Atlético-MG play in Brazil for a perfect scenario in 2021, with a chance of winning the three biggest competitions still open in the season. But this could get even more historic.

In a hypothetical case of achievements by Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, in addition to the R$ 225 million, the club will still have to fight for the FIFA Club World Cup, which has not yet been established. The champion of this calf will pocket a prize valued at US$ 5 million (approximately R$ 26.2 million).