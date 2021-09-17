Flamengo and Bayern announce a special ‘shirt exchange’ between Gabigol and Lewandowski: ‘Star player recognizes star player’

The relationships between Flamengo and Bayern Munchen have narrowed recently. On their social networks, clubs have an open interaction. This Thursday (16), a new action drew attention.

Strikers Gabigol and Lewandowski staged a ‘shirt exchange’, with each receiving a ‘9 shirt’ as a gift from the other at their respective training centers.

In a publication on its social networks, Bayern also paid tribute to the two athletes, with the caption: ‘Ace recognizes ace’.

O Flamengo back to the field for the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol, which the sports fan follows LIVE by ESPN on Star+, on September 22 and face the Barcelona. Click here for more information.

At the end of July, Gabigol and Lewandowski had already carried out a chat scheduled by the two teams and marked by relaxation.

While the Polish wanted to know about the adaptation of Gabigol in the different countries in which he played, Flamengo’s shirt number 9 did not hide the admiration he has for Bayern’s centre-forward. During the conversation, he didn’t hesitate to admit it. ‘He is my idol’.

Furthermore, Gabi wasted no time and made a point of teaching Lewa Portuguese words. The chosen one, of course, drove fans crazy with the phrase: ‘I’m going to play for Flamengo’.

When he had the opportunity to ask the star a question, Gabigol wanted to know how Lewandowski was preparing himself physically, as he is at the height of his career at 32 years old.