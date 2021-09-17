Flamengo assembles strategy and monitors the situation of Daniel Alves, who terminated with São Paulo | Flamengo

The concept of “always open to market opportunities” that Marcos Braz often repeats has never been as real for Flamengo as it was this year. In a scenario very similar to that of David Luiz, the club monitors the situation of Daniel Alves with time in favor and waiting for the possibility of acting.

With the termination signed with São Paulo, Flamengo has well thought out its strategy to become the right-back’s destiny. And, in this puzzle, one factor is seen as fundamental: lead to a reality where the player understands that it is more important for him to defend the club than the other way around.

The player he has already indicated in informal conversations that he has in mind to be lateral, with an eye on the Cup next year and, no matter how much Isla, Matheuzinho and Rodinei are available in the sector, Flamengo understands that it cannot turn a blind eye to the chance of having an athlete of this size, as long as it is in its mold.

And that includes a salary much lower than what I received in São Paulo. The perception is that there is no better possibility in the market than the current two-time Brazilian champion for the full-back to fulfill his dream of playing in the World Cup in Qatar.

The fact of Daniel Alves can no longer play Libertadores, the Copa do Brasil and not even a possible Club World Cup it’s not a problem for the red-blacks. There is consensus that any negotiation would be until the end of 2022.

And it is precisely because they only have Brasileirão on the horizon that Flamengo sees time playing in their favor. Daniel Alves has polls from clubs in Mexico and lesser expression in Europe, but follow in Brazil, where at least four clubs have already signaled interest, is an important part of the plan to convince Tite.

Therefore, any negotiation must be defined until next Friday, the 24th, when registrations in Brasileirão close. With a lot to receive from São Paulo in the coming years, Daniel Alves knows that he will have to considerably reduce his request to define the next step in his career.