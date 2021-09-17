Flamengo evaluates Daniel Alves after termination with São Paulo

President Rodolfo Landim has a good relationship with the 38-year-old right back and is considering the possibility of signing him in the soccer market

Flamengo assesses the situation of Daniel Alves, who terminated his contract with São Paulo on Thursday night (16). The cariocas have not yet made contact, but are considering hiring the 38-year-old right-back, as determined by the goal.

The veteran is a name that appeals to the red-black board. Head of the Brazilian delegation at the Copa America 2019, the club’s president, Rodolfo Landim, approached the player during the period. The duo has had a good relationship since the competition, which took place on national soil.

Now free on the market, Dani Alves has not yet been contacted by a club. He is willing to remain in Brazilian football after the termination of Morumbi. Flamengo appears as an alternative. Cariocas, however, are not willing to pay what he received at the Tricolor in São Paulo. The athlete cost R$ 25.3 million per year between salaries, taxes, image rights and gloves. He was the most expensive player in the squad led by Hernán Crespo.

The idea of ​​Rubro-Negro from Rio de Janeiro is to offer salaries well below those practiced in its current cast. The club would agree to pay less than half of what was billed monthly by the soccer star in Morumbi – the remuneration was R$ 1.5 million per month, which is only paid to Gabigol in the squad led by Renato Gaúcho. The move to Ninho do Urubu, therefore, would depend on the athlete’s desire to reduce his salary range in Brazilian football.

Today, Flamengo has three names for the right flank. Chilean Mauricio Isla is in charge of the function. The position also includes Rodinei and Matheuzinho. Daniel Alves is an original right-back, but he played as a midfielder during his time at São Paulo. He even wore the club’s 10 shirt.

Upon his termination, valued at around R$ 18 million, the athlete accepted a 60-month installment payment. São Paulo will pay the amount between January 2022 and December 2026. The installments will be identical and monthly. He still gave up receiving what he should pocket until the end of 2021 and everything he would earn in the next season.