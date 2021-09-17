Flamengo is by far the most “European” team in Brazil

Announced less than a week ago as Flamengo’s reinforcement, David Luiz has played more than 50 games for the Brazilian team, has been to a World Cup, won a Champions League title and has 540 matches for clubs on the top shelf of European football (Benfica, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal).

In any other squad in Brazil, the 34-year-old defender would be a point out of the curve, a different guy, with a much more expressive curriculum than his teammates.

But in Fla, things are different. David Luiz is far from being the only player of his profile (who reached the elite of the Old Continent before returning home) to score in Gávea.

With better financial health than most of its national rivals and the ability to invest in expensive reinforcements, the winner of the last two editions of the Brazilian Championship has the “most European” cast in the country.

Throughout their careers, the players that make up the current rubro-negro group have already participated in 2,591 matches for clubs that normally compete in the first division of one of the six most prestigious national leagues in Europe (England, Italy, Spain, Germany, France and Portugal ).

The difference to other Brazilian teams is striking. The squad that comes closest to the Flemish European experience is Atlético-MG, which, even reinforced by Diego Costa and Hulk, has “only” 1,055 elite games on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean in their curriculum.

If not even Alvinegro from Belo Horizonte, another that is not afraid of spending a lot to qualify, managed to assemble a group of players with at least half of the Flemish baggage, imagine the other Brazilian clubs…

The squads from Grêmio and São Paulo do not even reach the mark of a thousand European matches. Those from Palmeiras and Corinthians are at 600 games. And note that all these teams have athletes beyond experienced (Douglas Costa, Rafinha, Miranda, Jonathan Calleri, Renato Augusto, Willian, Felipe Melo, Deyverson).

But Flamengo has more of these players than everyone else. In addition to David Luiz, there are four other names with at least 300 matches in the elite of the Old Continent (Diego Alves, Filipe Luís, Mauricio Isla and Diego). And, in total, eight of its cast members have been out in the field at least a hundred times there.

With a squad full of medals with extensive experience in the first level of European football, Flamengo is still alive in the fight for the title of the three main competitions of the season.

The current two-time Brazilian champion occupies third place in Serie A, with 34 points, eight less than Atlético-MG. Only that they have two games less than the leader of the competition, that is, they are fully able to reduce this disadvantage to just two points.

This Sunday, they receive Grêmio so as not to lose sight of the top of the Brasileirão table and also prepare for the first match of the Libertadores semifinals, against Barcelona de Guayaquil (EQU), scheduled for Wednesday, at Maracanã.

The team led by Renato Gaúcho is also one of the semifinalists of the Copa do Brasil and will face Athletico-PR, at the end of next month, for a spot in the decision. The other will come out of the confrontation between Fortaleza and Atlético-MG.