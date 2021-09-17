Flamengo organizer criticizes jeers and name-calling to Rafinha after the match against Grêmio; side thanks

O Flamengo returned to win the Guild, this time by 2-0, for the return match of the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup, on the night of last Wednesday (16), at Maracanã.

Multi-champion with Flamengo in recent years, right-back Rafinha, now at Imortal, was one of the targets of the carioca fans in the confrontation.

O Flamengo back to the field for the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol on September 22 and face the Barcelona.

In their social network, the organized supporters Raça Rubro-Negra criticized the boos and insults directed at the right-back on the way out of the field through an official note.

“Although we believe that nothing, nor anyone, is above the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, we are also grateful to those who, in some way, provided relevant and honorable services to the club,” wrote the note, shared by the athlete in his personal profile as acknowledgment.

Bood on the field, the right-back lifted his shirt sleeve and pointed to the tattoos on the Brazilian Championship and Conmebol Libertadores cups, which he won with the club in 2019, in response to critics.

Right after the final whistle, on the way out to the access tunnels to the locker rooms, some fans cursed the ace. This time, Rafinha stopped in front of the group and repeated the gesture again. One fan even asked the others to calm down and praised the defender’s passage through Rubro-Negro.