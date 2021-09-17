Flamengo: Rodolfo Landim confirms interest in Daniel Alves: ‘He’s a winner’

In an interview with TV Record, this Thursday, the president of the Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, confirmed that the red-black team is interested in the right-back Daniel Alves.

“I had the opportunity to meet him in 2019. He has a very nice professional profile. He is a winner,” he pointed out.

“No team in the world would not be interested in an athlete like Daniel Alves”, he added.

The player has litigated with the São Paulo for a debt of R$ 18 million and will no longer wear the tricolor team jersey.

According to the ESPN Brazil this Thursday, the São Paulo club and the athlete advanced in negotiations to terminate the contract.

If Daniel accepts these terms, he can terminate his relationship with Morumbi and then is free to look for another club to play in 2021.

As the application deadline for the Brazilian championship ends on September 24th, this makes it possible, for example, for him to be hired by another team from Serie A, as he has not yet played seven games for São Paulo in the competition.

Behind the scenes, their representatives also try to reach a solution as soon as possible, so that the veteran can move forward in his career.

It is worth remembering that, last Wednesday, defender David Luiz was introduced to the red-black crowd at Maracanã.

The defender did not play in the 2-0 victory over Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil, but was applauded before the match.