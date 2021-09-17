Folding from Xiaomi, Google, Oppo and Vivo to be announced in the coming months

While Samsung has already reached the third generation of its folding smartphones with the launch of the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in Brazil with more interesting prices, most of the competition doesn’t even have competitors to match. But that could change in the coming months.

A table shared by Senior Director of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) David Naranjo reveals that other industry giants such as Google, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo Mobile may roll out their folding phones between late 2021 and early 2022.

List details release of folding between late 2021 and early 2022 (Image: Reproduction/David Naranjo)

Naranjo’s Twitter post highlights models to be launched with an LTPO-type OLED screen, which allows for varying the refresh rate — typically between 10 Hz and 120 Hz — for better power management.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In the list we can see that the “Pixel Fold” (supposedly adopted name for Google’s folding) can be announced in the fourth quarter of 2021, between the months of October and December. The rumor reinforces information that Google’s folding panel will have an LTPO type panel.

Google’s concept pictures folding with mix between Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Pixel 5, but final design should be very different (Image: Playback/Waqar Khan)

Leaks indicate right direction

Other models like the folding ones from Oppo and Vivo Mobile (companies run by BBK Electronics) are listed with an internal folding screen and also scheduled for launch in the last quarter of 2021, but still without a defined trade name.

This leak reinforces rumors that Oppo should present its foldable in 2021 with the LTPO-type screen.

More polished version of Mi Mix Fold may arrive in 2022 (Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

Finally, Xiaomi also appears on the list with an internal folding screen phone, but again without details regarding design and nomenclature. The difference is for its launch forecast: first quarter of 2022.

It is worth remembering that Xiaomi has already presented its first foldable, the Mi Mix Fold, with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 format that allows you to transform the cell phone into a compact tablet. Even so, some new features were expected that ended up not appearing, such as a camera under the screen — which arrived with the Xiaomi Mix 4 — and a 200 W recharge, points that could be left to a successor.

Samsung to provide flexible screens for competitors

With no competitors to match, Samsung dominates the folding segment with Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 (Image: Playback/Samsung)

In June, information emerged that Samsung would be responsible for supplying the LTPO OLED panels to Google, Xiaomi and Vivo. This rumor is once again reinforced with the table published by the screen industry analyst.

It is important to note that, although information from DSCC consultants can be trusted, all dates can be changed, as companies have not confirmed launch dates and plans can be changed even at the last minute.

Source: David Naranjo