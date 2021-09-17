Ford and BMW will test battery that will revolutionize electric

Long awaited by the auto industry, solid-state batteries are starting to become a near reality, at least when it comes to testing. The newest automakers to announce they will test them are Ford and BMW, starting in 2022.

Both announced investments in 2017 in the American company Solid Power, which develops batteries. Its first test production is set to start next year. According to the “TechCrunch” website, the production line will focus on manufacturing a solid sulfide-based electrolyte material and will include space for a production line focusing on 100 amp battery cells.

Solid-state batteries have been seen as the future for hybrid and 100% electric cars, replacing the lithium-ion batteries used today. These batteries, despite difficulties in production, offer greater energy density, reduce costs and have a longer life expectancy.

Also, lithium ion batteries are seen as more susceptible to overheating and fire.

Solid Power CEO Doug Campbell told TechCrunch: “We strongly believe that these issues that Hyundai and GM are now facing would be solved with a solid state battery.”

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.