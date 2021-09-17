Former player Michael Owen says he sees PSG weaker with the MNM trio

The debut of the MNM trio (formed by Messi, Neymar and Mbappé) at Paris Saint-Germain was not what football lovers expected. Therefore, former English player Michael Owen gave his opinion on the trio, during an interview with ‘BT Sport’, and highlighted that he sees PSG weakened.

Owen even praised the individual quality of the pieces available to coach Maurício Pochettino, but stated that he does not see a strengthening of PSG with the three working together. The former English player even ruled out that the French club is one of the favorites to win the Champions League this season.

“They are phenomenal players, but the three together are weaker, that’s my opinion. I Think be one of the favorites to win the Champions League this season. I Think the English teams are far superior to them,” he said, adding:

“In fact, I Think the signings of players like Donnarumma or Sergio Ramos are more likely to win than someone like Messi.”

The trio were on the field for about 50 minutes, as Mbappé had to be substituted at the start of the second half due to pain in his right ankle.

Next Sunday (19), PSG returns to the field to face Lyon, at Parc des Princes, at 15:45 (GMT), for the 6th round of the French Championship. There is the expectation that the trio can be on the field again, but everything will depend on a better assessment of the problem in Mbappé’s right foot. For the Champions League, PSG will only play again on September 28, when they host Manchester City.