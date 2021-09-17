Fortnite addiction leads young man to be hospitalized for two months; understand the case | Games

Fortnite, Epic Games’ highly successful Battle Royale, became the case of a clinical study in the province of Castellón, Spain. According to a news site Europe Press last Tuesday (14), an underage youth had to be admitted to a hospital after showing strong symptoms of gambling addiction. The medical team that took care of the patient, from the Castellón Provincial Hospital, the Jaume I University and the University General Hospital, published a study on the case in the country’s Revista de Psiquiatria Infanto-Juvenil.

According to the study, the young man had serious behavioral problems as a result of the abuse of the Fortnite game. The symptoms he exhibited were isolation, rejection of social interactions, inflexibility, little interest in the environment, and extreme selection of activities. In addition, he also had changes in basic daily activities, such as hygiene, and sleep rhythm. All these factors combined led the family to admit him to the hospital so that he could receive proper treatment.

According to the medical team, the young man became addicted after the death of a family member. As a way to face grief, he started using Fortnite as an escape valve. Family members reported that the teenager had a great academic performance, but since the beginning of the year he started to miss classes due to video game addiction. He even got to be changed classes.

To treat it, the hospital staff adopted a multidisciplinary approach. Thus, intervention strategies such as cognitive restructuring, development of personal skills, contingency management and establishment of daily guidelines were used. The family was also part of the treatment. The goal was for the teenager to be able to recognize the harm that the game was doing in their routine.

The treatment results showed that there was a significant reduction in the time exposed to the video game screen and an improvement in the adolescent’s personal and social functioning. He is being treated at the Hospital del Día to prevent relapses and so that he can progressively return to his studies. In addition, he also does activities to improve emotional balance and group communication skills.

Finally, the study points out that Battle Royale has two main aspects that can cause addiction in players: the deadlines to achieve the goals of the seasons and the gameplay live streams of the game. To avoid addiction, it is recommended to implement a surveillance of the screen time of children and adolescents with well-defined limits. Another recommendation is to restrict the use of devices used to play games, in addition to encouraging the practice of other pleasurable activities, such as family life and group tasks.

