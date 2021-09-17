French bank sees 10% interest in Brazil and defends paying precatório outside the ceiling – 09/16/2021 – Market

French bank BNP Paribas says that inflation in Brazil may return to around 4.5%, canceling out the gains of recent years, and projects that the BC (Central Bank) should raise the basic interest rate to 10% at year until the end of 2021

The new projections released on Thursday (16) show an inflation retreating from 9% in 2021 to 4.5% next year, close to the limit set by the government of 5% for 2022 and above the expectation of the Focus Bulletin of 4 %.

Inflation will still run at around 8% until April of next year, accumulated in 12 months, according to Gustavo Arruda, chief economist and responsible for the research and strategy area for Latin America at BNP Paribas.

Economic growth is expected to retreat from 5% this year to 1.5% in 2022 — the bank’s previous projection for next year was 3%.

The economist claims that the BC should already accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes at next week’s Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting from 1 to 1.5 percentage points, but highlights that the institution signaled this week that it should not change the step. At the current pace, the base rate would not be able to reach the contractionary level until the end of the year.

“If it has already been concluded that monetary policy has to go into the restrictive field, and it is still in the expansionary field, why not do it faster. There’s not much reason to wait. If we don’t do it soon, the risk of having to do more increases,” says Arruda.

He says that if the Copom has to raise interest rates not only to adjust inflation downwards, but also adjusts inflation expectations to the target, the necessary action could even lead the country into recession, as has already happened in other moments.

The bank assesses that the international scenario is still one of strong global growth, driven by stimuli in developed countries, and also more inflation, especially in emerging economies, which are already adjusting their monetary policies.

Arruda also stated that projections consider that the water crisis will have a relevant inflationary impact, but should not affect growth in 2022. A rationing scenario, however, could bring economic growth close to zero.

On the fiscal issue, he said that the bank is working with a solution that is the removal of expenditure on court orders from the spending ceiling.

“It looks like [solução] more transparent, and I think it makes even more sense when we think about the fundamentals of the roof”, he says. “Precatório is a court decision. It makes sense for him to be off the roof.”

as showed the sheet, while the economic team works to limit the payment of court orders in 2022, a plan to pay off debts in full and remove this expense from accounting for the ceiling rule gained momentum in the government. The idea is to support a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) drawn up by the vice president of the Chamber, Deputy Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM).