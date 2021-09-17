Friends: Jennifer Aniston says cast meeting was melancholy

friends is one of the most famous series on the planet, with thousands of fans and a huge audience to this day. Soon, the announcement of a special episode called Friends Reunion, on HBO Max, left millions of people ecstatic, yielding numerous subscriptions to the streaming platform and a lot of excitement.

What few people know is that some of the most enthusiastic and emotional about the project were the actors themselves.

(Source: HBO Max/Reproduction)Source: HBO Max

friends is emotion

In an interview with the podcast Literally! With Rob Low, actress Jennifer Aniston, who plays Rachel Green on the series, told a little about how it was doing the special of friends. She said it was quite difficult to relive the 1990s and that delays due to the covid-19 pandemic were the least of the problems for the cast.

According to Aniston, a recording that should have been fun and cute turned out to be a complicated and very exciting task. “It’s nostalgic in a way that’s also kind of melancholy, right…because a lot has changed and we all walk different paths, some easy and some difficult,” said the actress.

She also commented that emotions were running high backstage during the recording of the special episode. Aniston confessed that even the actors ended up crying in front of the cameras and between filming breaks.

“There were cameras everywhere and I couldn’t stop crying. At one point, we were all in some kind of puddle. Maybe David Schwimmer didn’t cry. But even Matt LeBlanc broke it at one point. You know, Mr. Tough. . . even he was a little confused,” said Aniston.

(Source: HBO Max/Reproduction)Source: HBO Max

Friends Reunion had a huge audience on HBO Max and is still available in the streaming platform’s catalogue.