Gabby Petito: The mysterious disappearance of a young woman traveling the US with her fiance in a van

by

G. Petito

Credit, Instagram

Photo caption,

Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito has not communicated with her family since August

A 22-year-old American girl disappeared while traveling by car with her fiance across the country.

The police carried out a search operation to find Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who has not communicated with her family since August, when she was visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming (USA).

Her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who returned home alone to Florida, is considered a “relevant person” in the investigation, police said.

Laundrie returned home on September 1, and Petito’s parents reported her disappearance 10 days later.