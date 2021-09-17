Gabigol is suspended for calling Brazilian football ‘varzea’; Flamengo will try suspensive effect

The Superior Court of Sports Justice, this morning, judged and sentenced striker Gabriel Barbosa, Flamengo, to two games of suspension for calling Brazilian football “varzea” after being sent off in the match against Internacional, for the 15th round of Brasileirão , on August 8th. The club will appeal and try the suspensive effect so that the athlete is available to Renato Gaúcho this Sunday, when Rubro-Negro faces Grêmio.

As he has already served one game of suspension – Gabigol was out against Sport, in Recife -, Gabigol only has one more game to play if the penalty is maintained. In addition to the suspensive effect, Flamengo will also appeal to the STJD’s decision.

It is worth noting that the Attorney’s Office framed Gabigol in article 258, §2, II of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, which speaks of “assuming any conduct contrary to sporting discipline or ethics; disrespecting the members of the arbitration team or disrespectfully complaining against their decisions “. For this, the maximum penalty provided for in the CBJD is suspension for six matches.