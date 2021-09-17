Galatasaray beats Lazio in Europa League with goal against bizarre goalkeeper | turn europe

The first round of the Europa League group stage already has its most striking move. Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 in Istanbul with a bizarre own goal from goalkeeper Strakosha of the Italian team. The game was played by Gupo E, who also had a 1-1 draw between Olympique Marseille and Lokomotiv in Moscow.
Strakosha’s mess came 22 minutes into the second half of the match against Galatasaray. Morutan crossed from the right, defender Lazzari tried to move the ball away from the Italian area, but caught it with his shin. She went upstairs and looked harmless. But the Albanian goalkeeper tried to grab it and put it in their own nets.
+ See Europa League table
+ Conference League: Tottenham draws with Rennes
Lazio’s goalkeeper, Strakosha tries to hold the ball, but sends against his own nets and guarantees Galatasaray’s victory in the Europa League — Photo: Reproduction/ESPN
Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha laments the bizarre own goal he scored and guaranteed Galatasaray’s Europa League victory — Photo: Erdem Sahin/EFE
It was the only goal of the match in Istanbul. Lazio had Brazilians Luiz Felipe, defender, Lucas Leiva, defensive midfielder, and attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson. Galatasaray had defender Marcão in the team.
The Turks closed the first round at the top of Group E, which Olympique Marseille drew 1-1 with Lokomotiv Moscow. The match was in the Russian capital. Jorge Sampaoli’s team played with one more since the 11th minute of the second half, when Tiknizyan took the second yellow card and was sent off on the home side.
Marseille opened the scoring with Ünder, with a penalty, shortly after being sent off by Lokomotiv. The French held the tie until the final minutes, but, in the 44th minute, Anjorin secured the tie for the hosts with a shot from outside the area.
Gerson started in a 1-1 draw between Olympique Marseille and Lokomotiv Moscow in the Europa League — Photo: Yuri Kochetkov/EFE
Luan Peres, as third defender open from the left, and Gerson were starters in Sampaoli’s team. Luis Henrique entered the second stage. Lokomotiv had defender Murilo, ex-Cruzeiro, in the starting lineup, and Pablo, defender ex-Corinthians, did not leave the bench.
See the results of the first round of the Europa League:
- A GROUP
Rangers 0 x 2 Lyon
Brondby 0 x 0 Sparta Prague
- GROUP B
Monaco 1 x 0 Sturm Graz
PSV 2 x 2 Real Society
- GROUP C
Spartak Moscow 0 x 1 Legia Warsaw
Leicester 2 x 2 Napoli
- GROUP D
Olympiacos 2 x 1 Royal Antwerp
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 x 1 Fenerbahçe
- GROUP E
Galatasaray 1 x 0 Lazio
Lokomotiv Moscow 1 x 1 Olympique de Marseille
- GROUP F
Red Star 2 x 1 Braga
Midtjylland 1 x 1 Ludogorets
- GROUP G
Betis 4 x 3 Celtic
Bayer Leverkusen 2 x 1 Ferencváros
- GROUP H
Rapid Vienna 0 x 1 Genk
Dynamo Zagreb 0 x 2 West Ham