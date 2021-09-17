Galaxy S22: rumor points to a possible downgrade in the line’s batteries

Update (09/16/21) – HA

There are already rumors that Samsung’s new top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 will come out later this year, but now a new note indicates that a particular specification may be lacking. As the Galaxy S20 removed the headphone jack and the Galaxy S21 the microSD card slot, the next series may bring a battery downgrade in this line. According to information from the Galaxy Club website, the battery capacity of the base model of the Galaxy S22 will have a nominal capacity of just 3,590 mAh — that is, a capacity that will be marketed as 3,700 mAh. In comparison, the nominal capacity of the S21 was 3,880mAh.

The Galaxy S22 Plus should bring a 4,500 mAh battery instead of the 4,800 mAh capacity found in the S21 Plus. Meanwhile, the more advanced version should keep the same 5,000mAh as the S21 Ultra. Samsung’s next flagships will feature newer, more efficient OLED panels with an Exynos 2200 processor. Hence, too, Samsung wants to introduce 45W fast charging options on some of the phones in the series.

Original article (06/13/21)

Less than five months ago, the public was officially contemplating the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung’s most advanced smartphones. Despite being complete devices in different aspects, users do not fail to speculate what the South Korean company may be preparing for the future generation. The Galaxy S22 is already expected with a detachable telephoto camera and graphics processing provided by an AMD GPU. Now, new leaks suggest the next generation is equipped with AMOLED screens up to 6.81 inches with LTPO technology.

According to information from various sources, future smartphones — Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra — will be equipped with 6.1-inch, 6.5- or 6.6-inch and 6.8-inch screens respectively, as detailed by a leaker in Naver. With slightly different numbers, user Mauri QHD, on Twitter, released measurements acquired by his trusted sources, pointing out that the models will be equipped with 6.06-inch, 6.55-inch and 6.81-inch screens. It is worth noting that these numbers support the same hypothesis that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will boast the largest display from the series. It is possible that the conflicting measurements are the result of variations in methodologies for measuring the screen, considering a margin of error for rounded corners and other variables. On the other hand, there is consistency in the speculation that only the most advanced model will equip LTPO technology of the South Korean.