Galiotte gives ultimatum to the Palmeiras squad and situation reverberates

Verdão lives under pressure and the team knows it needs to win again for the climate to improve at the Soccer Academy this season

Palmeiras lives a moment of oscillation within the season, but the work of Abel Ferreira continues to be prestigious within the club. In the evaluation of part of the board, the Portuguese coach is the least guilty of the situation, but this does not mean that there is no demand between the parties, even for the intense daily life at each training session.

The defeat to Flamengo was very felt internally and advisers pushed for drastic changes, which did not happen. Journalist Jorge Nicola said that an eventual elimination in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da América could change the scenario.

“President Maurício Galiotte and Anderson Barros, who is the executive director of football, managed to get around the pressure, at least for that moment. They shielded the coach and the cast. There won’t be any changes for now and the justification Galiotte gave is that Palmeiras will wait at least until the Libertadores semifinal”, revealed.

The commentator continued talking about the subject: “If Palmeiras ends up not passing through Atlético, we can see some changes that are already important in the 2021 season. The anticipation of the end of contracts for some athletes who are not left until 2022, the release of athletes who are being little used. Eventually, until Anderson Barros left (…)”, completed.

Also according to Nicola, these things depend of everything that will happen in the confrontation against Atlético-MG. These are the two most important games of the year and Verdão needs to give a very positive response so that there is not, in fact, a crisis in the Football Academy.