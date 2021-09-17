Games, gym and ocean view: visit Medina and Yasmin’s house

After conquering the dreamed three-time world surfing championship, Gabriel Medina can now return to rest at home. And a beautiful home awaits the athlete and his wife, model Yasmin Brunet. The refuge in Maresias, on the coast of São Paulo, has places for the couple’s various hobbies, as well as the sea in the backyard.

Medina and Yasmin’s house is spacious and comfortable. There are two floors, an area with a swimming pool, a place to store boards and material used in training, as well as an external part with a wooden deck, where the athlete and his wife perform outdoor physical training. But there is also a gym, if you prefer.

The property is still located in front of the beach and, from the pool, it is possible to see the sea. Inside, the living room has a pool table, video game, pinball machine and basketball simulator.

The residence is in a closed condominium and, according to the Extra newspaper, the value of a house in the place is around R$ 4 million. See photos:

Condominium where the surfer’s house is located

(Photo: Channel OFF/Playback)

Yasmin and Medina training at the gym

(Photo: Channel OFF/Playback)

The couple plays video games in their spare time

(Photo: Channel OFF/Playback)

The room also has a pinball machine and basketball simulator

(Photo: Channel OFF/Playback)