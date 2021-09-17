Geraldo Luís remembers Marcelo Rezende, who died 4 years ago: ‘A friend of the soul’

The host Geraldo Luís, 50, made tributes on his Instagram, this Thursday (16), to his friend Marcelo Rezende, dead 4 years ago victim of cancer.
In the first publication, Geraldo posted a video in which he appears at Marcelo Rezende’s house “assaulting” the presenter’s refrigerator, who gets up from the table in a very good mood and says: “What are you doing there, Shrek? Come go, go to your house. It’s eating everything!”.
In the publication’s caption, Geraldo writes: “Four years today without you… you are missed. Take care of me. I was orphaned by a father friend. Marcelo was genius, but human”.
Later, Geraldo returned to Instagram to publish another video, with a collection of his images alongside Rezende, with and a text narrated by Geraldo himself.
“It was beautiful! I loved having met you… in me there is an eternal piece of your soul friend”, wrote the presenter.
