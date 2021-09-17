German police arrest four people after threat against synagogue | World

German police announced on Thursday (16) that they had arrested four people and prevented a possible attack on a synagogue in the country. The threat occurred during the Jewish feast of Yom Kippur – dozens of people would celebrate the religious holiday in this synagogue.

The arrests were carried out after the Hagen synagogue in the west of the country received heightened surveillance due to a threat of attack.

The investigation “leads to the identification and arrest of a 16-year-old young man from Hagen,” police announced.

Regional Interior Minister Herbert Reul confirmed that there was a risk of an attack on the synagogue. “The security forces probably stopped it,” he said.

According to the weekly magazine Der Spiegel and the tabloid newspaper “Bild”, a 16-year-old Syrian is among those arrested on suspicion of an explosive attack on the place of worship.

One foreign intelligence service warned the German authorities. The young Syrian reportedly revealed an imminent attack in an internet discussion forum.

On Wednesday night, the police mobilized several armed men and sniffer dogs, who set up around the religious temple. No bombs were found at or near the site, police said.

Access to the streets around the synagogue was also blocked by “a possible dangerous situation related to a Jewish institution”, the Hagen synagogue.

Two people die in attacks on synagogue and restaurant in Germany

The case came two years after an attack on a synagogue in Halle, in the east of the country, also on Yom Kippur.

The author, a right-wing extremist, tried to enter the site to open fire on the faithful, but was unable to. Before being arrested, however, he killed two people on the street and in a commercial establishment. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Anti-Semitic acts on the rise

Anti-Semitic crimes have increased in recent years in Germany, with 2,032 offenses recorded in 2019, 13% more than in the previous year.

For some years the country has faced a double threat, jihadist and far-right, considered a priority after several attacks or frustrated attacks.

The number of crimes committed by right-wing extremists has increased – in 2020, it reached its highest level in the country since the end of World War II.

The far-right party AfD, which gained representation in parliament in 2017, attributes this increase to the reception in the country of one million Syrian and Iraqi refugees in 2015 and 2016.

Twelve people died in a truck attack carried out in late 2016 by a radicalized Tunisian in a Christmas market in central Berlin.