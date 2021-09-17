Germany releases tourist from Brazil vaccinated with Coronavac from quarantine | Brazil

From Sunday (19) onwards, entry into the Germany will be facilitated for all travelers departing from Brazil , and no longer just for those vaccinated against Covid-19 with immunizers approved by European Union (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen).

Passengers immunized with the Coronavac (or another drug, taken in another country) or who have not yet completed the vaccination may dispense with quarantine if they present a negative test for the coronavirus or proof that they had the disease and recovered.

The changes were announced this Friday. Brazil, as well as India and South Africa, are among the 14 countries that are no longer considered high risk by the German government.

In August, Germany had already removed the country from the list of those with high circulation of worry variants, but the quarantine was waived only for those who were fully vaccinated with drugs approved by the European Union.

Other countries Portugal, France, Switzerland, Croatia and Spain are other European countries that accept travelers departing from Brazil, as long as they have a complete vaccination schedule against covid.

France restricts full vaccination to immunizers approved by the European Union, while in Switzerland, Croatia and Spain, Coronavac is also accepted.

In the five, it is also possible to enter without quarantine with the presentation of a negative test for the coronavirus.

The European Commission maintains a website with updated information on the requirements for travelers in the 27 member countries of the bloc and in the 4 members of the Schengen zone (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein).

After choosing the country, you need to click on the icon for travelers from outside the common area (in the shape of a globe).