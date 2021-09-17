Giovanna Ewbank shows beauty and style when posing in a swimsuit

Giovanna Ewbank is enjoying sunny days in Ibiza and has shown a lot of beauty and style by sharing travel records on his Instagram. On the afternoon of this Thursday (16), for example, the actress stole the show when she emerged wearing a sunken bathing suit and hat on the porch.

In addition to the defined curves and the body in full shape, Giovanna also showed her followers the beautiful views of the place and the privileged view of the room in which she is staying. “From my room in Ibiza”, wrote to Bruno Gagliasso’s wife in the post caption.

Giovanna Ewbank was highly praised

Given the artist’s unmistakable beauty, her fans, friends and admirers quickly made their presence felt in the publication’s comments, leaving the most affectionate compliments and messages she deserves.

“Phrases I want to say one day: “From my room in Ibiza”! I thought it was chic kkkkkkkkkkk it’s beautiful!”, wrote a follower. “Perfect, beautiful and stylish! I love it too much”, declared one fan. “Simply wonderful”, praised another admirer. “Cute muse”, highlighted another internet user.

Giovanna Ewbank (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

