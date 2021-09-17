Giraffes are hunted in Kenya and become food during the pandemic

Poaching for meat is on the rise in Kenya and the main reasons are unemployment and hunger, reports CNN. A reporting team participated in a routine round with rangers at the Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary and found everything from traps to animal carcasses in the woods.

The most impressive image was of a giraffe’s rib cage, which suffered an attack from poachers probably two weeks before recording. “It’s a lot of meat, it weighs about a ton,” explained Donart Mwakio, in charge of one of the patrols.

Rounds are held twice a day in a nature reserve 200 kilometers off the coast of Kenya. The guard said that, due to the pandemic, many residents lost their jobs and are resorting to illegal hunting as a way to make a living.

In addition to the giraffe carcass, the group also found a series of traps hanging from trees and on the ground. One of them was attached to the leg of an eland, the largest African antelope. The hunters left the carcass to rot in the sun because, most likely, they didn’t make it back in time to remove the animal’s meat.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Director General John Migui Waweru said people are desperate for unemployment. “They found alternative ways to survive,” he told CNN.

The general manager of the wildlife sanctuary and of the two hotels built on the site, Willie Mwadilo, says that, in the low season, the projects had about 80% occupancy in the pre-pandemic. Today, the flow is no more than 20%. “People ask me for a job and I don’t have a job to give them,” he said.

The CNN team also passed through the village of Mwashuma, which is close to the road that connects the hotels to the main highway, and spoke with Cristopher Mwasi, a kind of local elder. He stated that he does not know of any poachers, but that they operate in secret.

“If people are employed, they will not be involved in poaching,” he argued. Many of the region’s residents don’t know where their next meal will come from.

Mwasi’s cousin Ibrahim Chombo, who lives in a mud-brick house with no electricity, said he currently has to work hard to earn about $7 a day to ensure that his family, consisting of his wife and two young children, has the enough to eat.

On the day of the report, Chombo found a job digging a latrine – he received $1.37 for each foot he dug (approximately 30.5 cm). In the morning it took more than 5 hours to dig 3 feet.

A young man who sells poached meat spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity. He said that, due to the pandemic, he exchanged a piece of land for a rented motorcycle and became an intermediary between the hunters and the market. “We need jobs, this is the big problem.”

Another, who also asked not to be identified, detailed how hunting takes place. “We use flashlights. When you point the light at the animal at night, it loses its sight and then you hit it.”

KWS believes efforts to reduce poaching could yield results soon. According to CNN, they are focused on closing the markets that sell bush meat and the guards continue to patrol national parks to eliminate known points of this practice. “It does not solve the root of the problem. We must educate them, because bushmeat is not an alternative”, concludes General Director Waweru.