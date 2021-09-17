“Girl From Rio”: Anitta’s album is postponed – again

The release of the new album from Anitta, “Girl From Rio”, was postponed. It was expected to come out by the end of 2021, after several successive postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic, which compromised the entire dissemination schedule that had been set up. Originally, the album was supposed to come out in 2020.

In an interview with Hugo Gloss, Anitta conce that the album was for 2022. “I changed my mind. Sorry, fans, but after I came here (United States), ‘living’ because of the quarantine, very amazing things started to happen: opportunity to work with a lot of people…”, said the singer.

“And then we were thinking: ‘Man, either we release the album now, the way it was, or we have the opportunity to improve the album, but wait for next year’. I decided to wait to have something more amazing, so we’re changing some ideas that we had on the album”, he added.

Fans already suspected that Anitta was working on the album, although he had said since 2020 that it was finished. On social networks, speculation was that “Girl From Rio” was being remade. The original project was executive produced by Ryan Tedder, winner of three Grammys, for works with Adele and Taylor Swift.

In the interview, Anitta confirmed that the album is being remade – changing several songs and adding partnerships. “We didn’t want to release the album the way it was. We just made this decision, actually”, she told.