Globo ends production of soap opera soundtracks

A serial debut is enough for soap operas to run to find out which songs are part of that production’s soundtrack. In so many years of television drama in Brazil, the soundtrack is part of the history of soap operas and is an attraction in itself. How not to forget the voice of As Frenéticas in the opening of Dancin’Days (1978) singing “Open your wings, unleash your beasts…”, or the romantic Love by Grace, immortalized by Lara Fabian, who dramatized the scene in that Camila (Carolina Dieckmann) shaves her head in Ties de Família (2000) and moved all of Brazil.

Over the years, the public has been able to keep the soundtrack of the soap operas through K7 tapes, an object that has been extinct for years, and also in LP, which had its last version available in 1997, with A Indomada. Since then, the songs of the plots were released only by CD, a format initiated in Globo’s teledramaturgy from O Salvador da Pátria Internacional, in 1989.

In the 1990s, the soundtracks experienced their peak of success, so much so that the first volume of O Rei do Gado (1996) surpassed the mark of 2 million copies (considering all available formats), a number that has not been surpassed by any to date. another TV production. Over the years, the circulation of tracks on CD has been decreasing until reaching the minimum units.

Recently, in the latest soundtracks of global soap operas, around 1000 units of each serial were made for sale. With the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation became completely complicated. O on the small screen he found that Globo has ended the production of the soundtracks of soap operas in physical media (CD) for good.

The information was confirmed by the press office of Som Livre, Grupo Globo’s record label that was responsible for the soundtracks of soap operas for 50 years. “With a few exceptions, such as special releases, Som Livre is not producing physical material from soundtracks or artists,” replied the label.

Despite the end of the production of physical media, nothing prevents Globo from launching the tracks on digital platforms. O on the small screen he contacted Globo, which did not respond to inquiries about the end of the broadcaster’s soap opera CDs and the availability of the songs in digital media. The last soundtracks on CD released by Globo were Amor de Mãe vol. 2 and Save Yourself Who Can vol. 1.

CD soundtrack collectors regret Globo’s decision

The soap opera and soundtrack collector Pedro Andrade laments the end of CDs with music from soap operas. “The importance of these soundtracks not ending is a way for you to maintain a bond, both musical and television, with that plot. It’s a memory, an extension. When the soap opera ends, the soundtrack remains, that’s why it’s important. It’s a way for you to revisit the past and revisit the soap operas”, he analyzed.

“It’s important to have the physical soundtrack because you can really pick it up, look at the photos and remember the plot. As I’m very attached to the physical, every time I pick up the CD, I actually feel connected with that plot, soap operas and characters”, says Pedro Andrade.