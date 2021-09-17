GM directs to park Bolt 15 m away

General Motors recommended yesterday (15) that owners of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles that park in shared establishments do so on the top floor of the premises or in open spaces. It also advises stopping at a distance of at least 15 meters from other vehicles, citing potential fire hazard.

The precaution “would reduce potential damage to nearby structures and vehicles in the rare event of a potential fire,” a company spokesman said in an email sent to Reuters. GM sent a notice to consumers who asked about parking problems, he added.

GM has previously asked owners to park vehicles outdoors, away from structures, and not charge their batteries overnight.

GM also advised owners not to leave their Bolt charging unattended, even if they are using a charging station in a parking lot. Bloomberg News has previously reported the recommendation.

In August, GM extended its Bolt recall to more than 140,000 vehicles to replace battery modules at a cost now estimated at $1.8 billion (£5.2 billion) after reports of at least ten fires. The automaker said it will seek reimbursement from GM battery supplier LG.

Last week, GM – the biggest US automaker – said it would extend the shutdown of an assembly plant in Michigan for two weeks after the recall of the Bolt battery problem.

GM said the extension of the production stoppage at its Orion assembly plant that will run through at least Sept. 24 was “the result of a battery shortage” related to the recall.

GM will not resume production or sales of the Bolt until it is satisfied with the recall correction to address the fire hazard issue, the brand added.

