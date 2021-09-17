GM recommends that Bolt electric car stay away from other vehicles in garages

THE General Motors issued a recommendation to the owners of the electric Bolt to park the car on the top floor or in an open area of ​​garages so that they are at least 15 meters away from other vehicles. The company cited potential fire hazard.

The precaution “reduces potential damage to nearby structures and vehicles in the rare event of a potential fire,” a spokesman for the automaker said in a statement. GM sent a notice to customers who had asked about parking the car, he added.

Previously, GM had asked Bolt owners to park the car in open areas, away from structures, and not to leave the car charging the battery overnight.

The company also told model owners not to leave the Bolt charging without being present, even if they use a charging station in a parking lot.

The automaker in August expanded the Bolt recall to more than 140,000 units for replacement battery modules, at a cost currently estimated at $1.8 billion. The company registered 10 cases of fire. She stated that she will seek compensation from the battery supplier, the LG.

GM will not resume production or sales of the Bolt until it is satisfied that the recall will address the fire hazard issue, the company added.