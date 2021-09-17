God of War: Ragnarok – Director explains why only two games in the Nordic saga

Cory Barlog of Sony Santa Monica Studio, director of God of War 2018, explained why there are only two games in the series’ Norse mythology saga. He stated that he wanted to avoid delaying the story’s conclusion to a decade after its inception.

In an interview with Kaptain Kuba on YouTube, Barlog talked about why he decided the story of Kratos and Atreus would be told in just two games, rather than a trilogy or anything longer. “I think one of the most important reasons is that the first game lasted five years. The second game, I don’t know how long it’s going to take, but I’ll just rule out that it’s going to take close to a similar amount of time,” said Barlog.

“So if you think of a third party in the same time frame, we’re talking about a period of almost fifteen years of a single story and I feel that’s too long. taking so long. It seems too long,” explains Barlog. “Given where the team was and where Eric was with what he wanted to do, I was like, ‘Look, I believe we’ll do that in the second story, because a lot of what we were trying to do from the beginning was tell something about Kratos and Atreus, where the core of this story is really the relationship between these two characters.”

Since the plot will be told over the course of the two games, Barlog compares the idea of ​​fans being able to play the series with their own experience of buying the Lord of the Rings box for the first time. “I was able to say, ‘Wow, I can sit back and enjoy the 13 and a half hours of this experience, watching one after the other.’ I thought that was fantastic and incredible,” says Cory. “So to be able to say, ‘Hey, you could probably start God of War 2018 and then play God of War: Ragnarok to feel like you’re learning the whole story.’ I kind of want that to happen before mine son enter college”.

With a slew of movies and games slated to extend their lifespan or drag stories far beyond the point where they seem necessary, many might get the impression that Barlog’s comments on God of War offer a refreshing stance for a series so well-received by fans. .

God of War: Ragnarok will complete the story of Kratos and Atreus when it is released in 2022. For more information on God of War Ragnarok, be sure to check out our dedicated game page, where you can find information such as character detailing images of Ragnarok.

*translated by Jeancarlos Mota

