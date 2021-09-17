Golden Boy Award, which elects best under-21 player in the world, makes new cut; Martinelli, from Arsenal, is the only Brazilian on the list

The prize golden boy, given annually by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport to the best under-21 player in the world, made a new cut between the names nominated for this season. Now, there is only one Brazilian among the 40 possible winners.

The only “Brazilian” still alive in the election, which is carried out by popular vote on the Turin daily website, is the attacker Gabriel Martinelli, of Arsenal.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Martinelli enters the field with Arsenal this Saturday, against Burnley, for the Premier League, with transmission by ESPN on Star+. For more information, Click here.

The former Ituano player was born in 2001 and is 20 years old.

athlete of gunners since the 2019/20 season, he has scored 12 goals and 5 assists in 51 matches over the period.

In the current season, he returned to play after recovering from injury, and so far has played 3 games, without registering goals or passes for goal.

Despite the prominence it has achieved in recent years in the Premier League, Martinelli is not favorite to take the prize.

Martinelli (center) celebrates after scoring for Arsenal over Crystal Palace Frank Augstein/PA Images via Getty Images

That’s because in the list of 40 “survivors” of the golden boy appear names already consolidated in major clubs in European football, which will certainly have more votes.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Among them, Pedri, from Barcelona, ​​Jamal Musiala, from Bayern Munich, Giovanni Reyna, from Borussia Dortmund, and Gonçalo Ramos, from Benfica, to name a few, stand out.

The last winner of the Tuttosport was Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Other famous winners were Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Raheem Sterling, Paul Pogba, Mario Götze, Mario Balotelli, Sergio Agüero, Cesc Fàbregas and Wayne Rooney, among others.

To date, only two Brazilians have conquered the honor: midfielder Anderson (2008) and forward Alexandre Pato (2009).