“Golden opportunity”; Palmeiras people ask Galiotte to hire Santos fans

The player would be dissatisfied and would like to return to South America; fans of several clubs are already asking for their hiring

Palmeiras fans are one of the most demanding of Brazilian football and, if with the team on the rise, it already had criticisms, now the climate is even heavier after some negative results in the season. Another thing that deeply irritated the people of Palmeira was the non-arrival of punctual reinforcements, especially those players who could make a difference in the team.

Since last Wednesday (15), there are rumors in the press abroad that soteldo, ex-Santos, is unhappy at Toronto FC and would like to return to South America. A part of Verdão’s fans understands that it would be a great market opportunity to hire the short man.

The Venezuelan was a great success with the Alvinegro Praiano shirt and was sold recently to the Canadian team. However, despite good performances, the player is having to score wide almost all the time and the offensive part has been placed in the background.

If there really is a chance for the striker to return to Brazilian football, it is quite possible that there will be a lot of competition for hiring. Remember that Toronto paid BRL 33 million to have the player’s football and it will not be easy to release it without receiving some amount in return, even if the Venezuelan is interested in leaving.

Soteldo’s name has been speculated on other occasions at Palmeiras at the time when the short man still defended the Santos shirt and the exit of the Vila Belmiro. However, this never became something concrete between the parties.