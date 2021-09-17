Google Drive will have beautiful new widgets inspired by Material You

Since last week, Google has stepped up to the accelerator to deliver the Material You look for the top Workspace apps on Android 12. Drive was one of the first to go through the revitalization, but there was still no news of changes to its widgets, that allow easy access to files without having to open the app.

Now, the cloud hosting service will feature new utilities created especially for the updated branding. The main novelty is the convenience they will bring to the user’s routine: you’ll be able to search a file, OCR an image, upload or create a new document in a much more agile way.

Here are the four Drive widget options (Image: Playback/9to5Google)

There will be four widget templates, the smallest being 3×1 and a single shortcut to upload a document. There is a 4×1 alternative that has three extra shortcuts (search, photo and new document) and a third with a 5×1 format, the same as the previous one, but with more spacing between the icons.

The fourth and last option is the most spacious, with the letter “X” format, despite having the same features as the previous models — the difference is the occupied space, 3×3, which provides a more balanced view of the shortcuts. In all four examples, the widgets support background colors, which gives a balanced feel to the look.

New Google Drive

The look of Google Drive has changed little in Material You (Image: Playback/Android Headlines)

The Google Drive redesign was quite simple, with small changes to the lower (higher) bar and pill-shaped indicators to highlight which tab you’re on. Buttons adopted the square shape with rounded edges, the search bar lost its shading and became flatter, in addition to some changed tones thanks to the Dynamic Color feature, which leaves the look with the same color palette as the wallpaper.

To access the revamped look of Google Drive widgets, you need to update the app to version 2.21.357, which may not be available to everyone right away. It’s important to remember that this design setting is only present for those who are beta tester of Android 12, which includes users from the Pixel phone line and other compatible brands.

