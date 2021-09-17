Google exposes Pixel 6 line in physical store and moves forward with pre-launch marketing

Last Wednesday (15) Google published an unusual campaign on YouTube in which it replaces its new smartphones from the Pixel line with a package of potato chips to present the Tensor, a new proprietary processor that was developed by the company and will equip the next devices. In addition to this advertising the Mountain View giant continues to work to instigate its customers to purchase one of the next devices, especially in the United States, which this week started to have several external ads that feature smartphones.





Scheduled to be launched in October along with Android 12, the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are gaining important prominence around the world, especially in North America, where the manufacturer continues with marketing campaigns in order to promote the devices. without having been released. This week Google put both versions on display at the New York City store, but despite being exposed, it is not possible to touch them or test their new functions, it is only possible to contemplate the construction of smartphones and learn more by scanning the QR Code that directs the user to an official page with details.

In addition to television commercials and unusual campaigns, the company is also promoting its new smartphones through billboards spread across the United States, revealing the design of the new generation Pixel 6 and 6 Pro and highlighting the novelties of Material You, a feature presented a few months ago and which should increase the customization of Android 12. According to information from photographer David Urbanke, the billboards can be seen in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The expectation is that Google will continue to publicize its new line of phones, especially the Pro variant, which has been gaining more prominence in ads and advertising.

I photographed the new @Google Pixel 6 campaign. I never thought I’d be able to say those words. This is my first ad campaign and my first billboard. I’m so unbelievably grateful. If you see these in NY, LA, or SF – please send me a photo! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VVG6RdBrE8 — David Urbanke (@davidurbanke) September 15, 2021

