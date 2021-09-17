GoPro Hero 10 Black launches with twice the performance of Hero 9

This Thursday (16), GoPro announced the launch of Hero 10 Black, the brand’s newest action camera that has the new GP2 processor to offer twice the performance of its predecessor and better image quality. This is the first update of the chip used by the brand since the GP1 was released with the GoPro Hero 6 Black, in 2017. The camera is available from today for the suggested price of R$ 5,200.

Hero 10’s design is very similar to what we’ve already seen in GoPro Hero 9, but now the product name changes from a more discreet gray tone to adopt the manufacturer’s blue color. It is also lighter than the previous version, weighing just 153 grams against 158 ​​grams on Hero 9.

The lens cap also received a new hydrophobic coating, that is, water repellent, which minimizes reflections in the image due to drops and guarantees a little more resistance to scratches.

In addition, the front LCD screen has had a frame rate increase to provide more fluidity when viewing the content being captured.

Benefits of the new GP2 chip

The new GoPro Hero 10 processor also has new features for the camera, including double the frame rate compared to Hero 9 Black. Now it can shoot in 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second and 4K at 120 frames per second.

The new camera can also take 23 megapixel photos, an addition to the 20 megapixels of the previous version. Another novelty is the presence of HyperSmooth 4.0, which offers more stabilization in all available modes.

File transfer is also faster, with up to 30% faster Wi-Fi connection and a new wired download option that is 50% faster than wireless.

Those who like to shoot images in low light often suffer with GoPro, but here the promise is that the GP2 chip allows new algorithms to reduce noise when there is low light. That means better videos at dusk and sunset, for example.