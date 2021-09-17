Government changes forecasts and admits that inflation will rise even more

posted on 9/17/2021 5:58 AM / updated on 9/17/2021 5:59 AM



For Adolfo Sachsida, pessimistic market forecasts about the future performance of the economy are not based on the most recent data – (credit: José Dias/PR/reprodução – 4/27/20)

The government once again raised its inflation projection for this year. The estimate for the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose from 5.90% to 7.90%. The National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which supports the readjustment of the minimum wage, should close 2021 at 8.40%, according to the new grid of macroeconomic parameters released yesterday by the Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE), of the Ministry of Economy.

The increase in the INPC will put even more pressure on the 2022 Budget, since, in the bill sent to Congress, the government considered a variation of 6.20% in the indicator. With the adjustment in forecasts, the minimum wage may increase from the current R$1,100 to R$1,192.40 in January. If confirmed, the increase will be greater than the proposed R$ 1,169 estimated by the government in the 2022 Budget Project. Based on the same adjustment index, the ceiling of benefits paid by the National Social Security Institute (INSS) would be higher than the current ones. BRL 6,433.57 to BRL 6,973.99.

According to information from the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), currently, 50 million Brazilians receive a minimum wage in Brazil. Of these, 24 million are retired from the INSS.

It is worth noting that, in 2021, the minimum wage of R$ 1,100 did not replace the inflation of the previous period, suffering an increase of 5.26%, below the 5.45% added in the INPC. Thus, if the readjustment signaled today is actually complied with, there will be no real gain in the salary’s purchasing power.

With the compensatory adjustment of the minimum wage, the impact on public accounts increases. According to government calculations, for every R$1 increase in the minimum wage, an expense of approximately R$355 million is created.

The greater variation of the INPC will not only cause an increase in INSS expenses. “All government budget expenses increase,” said economist Joni Vargas, a partner at Zahl Investimentos. For Camila Abdelmalack, chief economist at Veedha Investimentos, “it is also more difficult to fit expenses within the spending ceiling”.

With the new macroeconomic parameters, it will also be necessary to revise the numbers of the budget proposal sent to Congress.

GDP

Although the market is reducing projections for the evolution of economic activity in this and next year, the Ministry of Economy continues to expect a 5.30% increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year. According to the SPE, despite the 0.1% decline in GDP in the second quarter compared to the first three months of the year, the 12.4% year-on-year growth would indicate recovery in relation to the 2020 crisis valley.

The highlight of GDP on the supply side was the performance of services, with an increase of 0.7% compared to the previous quarter, with seasonal adjustment”, says the document released by the Ministry of Economy. For 2022, the estimated increase in GDP rose from 2.51% to 2.50% — well above the latest market projections, which are already below 1%.

For the secretary of Economic Policy, Adolfo Sachsida, the market’s pessimism about the economy’s performance is not based on the data. “Let’s look at what the data says. Let’s separate what is noise from what is a real economic signal, let’s separate what is noise from what is a concrete signal,” he said.

Reduction of incentives

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, forwarded a bill to the National Congress with a plan for the gradual reduction of federal tax incentives and benefits and the closure of tax benefits, as determined by Constitutional Amendment 109/2021, which originated in the so-called Emergency PEC, the same PEC as emergency aid paid to vulnerable in the pandemic.

The plan fulfills what the amendment provides and, with that, the government will need to reduce the incentives until they are limited to 2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at the end of an eight-year period. Today, they reach 4.25% of GDP.

The message sending the proposal to lawmakers was published in an extraordinary edition of the Federal Official Gazette (DOU) on Wednesday, 15. The government’s expectation is that the plan will be approved by Congress in 2021 and started in 2022.

Under the constitutional amendment, enacted in March of this year, the Executive Branch would have six months to present the subsidy reduction plan. The cut in benefits was one of the compensatory measures negotiated in the processing of the PEC and was born from an agreement between the government and Congress, as a way to ensure the extension of the payment of emergency aid this year. With the approval of the PEC, the government can reserve up to R$44 billion from the Budget to pay aid in 2021, all outside the spending ceiling and the golden rule.

Cut

According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency, “the plan prepared by the Internal Revenue Service provides for a cut of more than R$22 billion in tax expenditures, with R$15 billion being cut in the first year of the new plan” and “other reductions will be made gradually, through the non-extension of other tax benefits that already had a fixed date to be terminated and that will no longer be renewed”.

The folder emphasizes that the measure does not eliminate tax incentives related to the basic food basket, the Simples Nacional, aimed at micro and small companies, the Manaus Free Trade Zone and student scholarships, among others, which will be maintained and do not enter into the goals of reduction. “It also does not interfere with the tax immunities provided for in the Constitution.”

“It should be explained that the proposed measures are in line with the reform of the Income Tax legislation already under discussion in the Legislative, which has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies and is awaiting analysis by the Federal Senate”, says the text.