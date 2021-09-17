Government of MG changes position and releases vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities against Covid | Minas Gerais

According to the secretary, Minas Gerais will follow the position of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which stated on Thursday (16) that there is no “evidence” to justify changing the recommendation for the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in all teenagers from 12 to 17 years old.

According to Anvisa, “the benefits of vaccination significantly outweigh its potential risks”.

The agency’s positioning diverges from the Ministry of Health, which limited the vaccine to adolescents with permanent disabilities, comorbidities or deprived of liberty, in an informative note published on Wednesday (16).

Anvisa says there is no evidence to change Pfizer’s vaccine recommendation in adolescents

“Yesterday we received this technical note from the Ministry of Health with great surprise, it was issued on Wednesday night without discussion with the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), state and municipal secretaries and Anvisa. Anvisa reaffirmed that the vaccine is safe for teenagers and, in view of that, the state of Minas Gerais is releasing, by deliberation that already existed, the vaccination of all teenagers. There is no technical restriction for vaccination,” stated Baccheretti.

According to him, the immunization of adolescents will depend on the sending of vaccines by the Ministry of Health. Municipalities that have sufficient doses can continue with the application.

“The municipalities that have enough doses of Pfizer to reinforce the elderly and immunosuppressed and vaccinate adolescents with comorbidities, if they still have more vaccines, they will be able to vaccinate adolescents without comorbidities, because Anvisa, which is the technical body, has already confirmed that this vaccine can be used,” added Baccheretti.

The municipal secretary of Health of Belo Horizonte, Jackson Machado, stated that the capital will immunize adolescents without comorbidities if vaccines are available. This Thursday (16), the Municipal Health Department had also said that it would follow the recommendation of the Ministry of Health.

“Anvisa’s note is very clear, saying that there is no contraindication to vaccinate adolescents without comorbidities. If vaccines are available, they will be vaccinated, there is no doubt. We know that the vaccination of this public is extremely important, because these people circulate a lot in the city,” he concluded, noting that the booster dose for people who have already been vaccinated six months ago is BH’s current priority.

What the municipalities say

Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, which began vaccinating 17-year-old adolescents without comorbidities this Thursday (16), informed that it maintains the immunization of this public on Friday (17) and is awaiting the official statement from the Secretariat of State (SES-MG) with guidance on the subject.

According to the city, Betim no longer has vaccine doses from Pfizer to expand the campaign to other age groups and “awaiting the definition of the State Government to continue the immunization of adolescents aged 16 to 12”.

The City of Nova Lima, which had also started to immunize adolescents without comorbidities, reported that it has not yet been notified by the state government and will keep vaccination suspended “until it officially receives the new determination”.