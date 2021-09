President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree that increases taxes to pay for part of Auxílio Brasil.| Photo: Alan Santos/PR

President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree on Thursday (16) that increases the rates of the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) on credit operations for legal and natural persons, according to an official statement from the Palácio do Planalto. This is an effort to capitalize on the Auxílio Brasil program, which will replace Bolsa Família and promises to increase the amount of benefit paid to low-income families.

The note does not mention the new rates, but says that they will be valid in the next two months, between September 20, 2021 and December 31, 2021. The measure, according to the government, will generate an increase in collection estimated at R$ 2, 14 billion.

The change in the IOF will also allow for an increase in the import quota for goods destined for science and technology, “which will enable the continuation of scientific and technological research in progress in the country, in particular the research, development and production projects of vaccines for coronaviruses “, says the Plateau. The measure will also allow the reduction to zero of the PIS/Cofins rate levied on corn imports, “which should have positive effects on the cost of food.”

As it is a decree, the changes to the IOF will take effect immediately and do not depend on the approval of the National Congress.